73,000 people aged 12 to 39 have booked their vaccination slots

About 73,000 people aged 12 to 39 have booked their vaccination appointments as at noon yesterday, the first day Singapore extended its Covid-19 inoculation programme to this age group.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in an update to The Straits Times, said that the figure accounts for almost three-quarters of the 100,000 people in this age group who have received their invitations through SMS to book appointments for vaccination.

"More SMS invitations will be sent out progressively as more vaccination slots are made available for booking," it said.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a news conference on Thursday that as the 12 to 39 age group is a large one of 1.5 million people, the Singapore citizens among them will have a two-week priority window to book their appointments.

He also suggested that those who opt for the Moderna vaccine are more likely to get an earlier slot than those who want the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as younger students aged 12 to 17 are able to take only the Pfizer jab.

Checks by ST found that the earliest vaccination slot for the Moderna shot is today, while the next available slot for the Pfizer vaccine is on June 21.

The Ministry of Education said in response to queries from ST that as at noon yesterday, more than 270,000 students had registered for their vaccination appointments, and of that number, 74,000 had received their first dose.

Since June 1, more than 311,000 SMSes have been sent to students who are aged 12 and above in Primary 6, secondary school and junior college or pre-university, as well as to students in polytechnics and autonomous universities.

Mr Ong also said that, as at Wednesday, 4.4 million doses had been administered, with more than 2.5 million people receiving at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This translates to about 44 per cent of the population who have received their first dose.