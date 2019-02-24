72-year-old pedestrian hit by car while crossing Serangoon road junction, taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the road on Saturday (Feb 23).

The police were alerted to the accident between a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Serangoon Avenue 2 and Upper Serangoon Road at 8.11pm.

The 72-year-old pedestrian was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man was crossing the road at a zebra crossing when he was hit.

The impact caused him to fly almost 2m, an eyewitness, Mr Ye, 34, told Wanbao.

The male driver of the car looked anxious when he got out of the car to check on the pedestrian, said Mr Ye, who gave only one name.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital following the road traffic accident, and said that the hospital was not alerted to be on standby to receive him. Hospitals are usually alerted to do so only in more serious cases.

The police are investigating the accident.