70-year-old pillion rider killed in TPE accident, motorcyclist arrested

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old man was killed in an accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) in the early hours of Sunday (May 26).

Police said they were alerted to the motorcycle accident on the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway at 12.40am.

The man, who had been the pillion rider on the vehicle, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the site of the accident.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police said.

He was later arrested for causing death by rash act.

In a video circulating on messaging app Telegram, two men can be seen lying unmoving on the road shoulder, several metres apart.

Bits of wreckage are seen scattered on the road.

An orange car can be seen parked by the site of the accident, but the motorcycle is nowhere to be seen.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcycle had crashed into the road's central divider.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that a few drivers stopped their vehicles to provide their assistance.

Police are investigating the incident.