70-year-old among four taken to hospital after accident involving private ambulance on KJE

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The accident involved a private ambulance, a lorry, a tipper truck and a van on the KJE towards the PIE after Sungei Tengah on April 29.

SINGAPORE – Three passengers and the driver of a private ambulance were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on the KJE, towards the PIE after Sungei Tengah, on April 29.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident, involving the ambulance, a lorry, a tipper truck and a van , at about 9.05am.

The 56 -year-old ambulance driver and his three passengers, aged between 41 and 70, were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the authorities said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The ambulance driver was quoted by Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News as saying that a collision first occurred between two vehicles in front of him, prompting him to hit the brakes. Despite this, he was unable to stop the ambulance from colliding with a van in front of him.

Another vehicle then crashed into the rear of the ambulance.

Photos of the incident shared by a Shin Min Daily News reader show an ambulance sandwiched between a purple van with a severely damaged bonnet and a tipper truck.

Another photo shows a man with a blue face mask lying on the floor of the ambulance, with what appear to be small pieces of shattered glass around him. A grey-haired woman in a red shirt is also seen on the floor, with her legs propped up on a seat in the same vehicle.

Grace Ambulance & Services, which operates the private ambulance, told ST that the passengers were on the way from Bethany Nursing Home in Choa Chu Kang to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for a medical appointment when the accident occurred.

One of them was a patient at the nursing home, accompanied by a medic and nursing home staff member.

A community first responder identified by Shin Min Daily News as Mr Huang Yunjian said he came across the accident while delivering vegetables to a nearby nursing home and stopped to help.

He was told that an elderly woman on board the ambulance was thrown from her seat from the impact of the collision, but that her condition was not serious.

A male medical worker in the same vehicle had several bleeding wounds on his face and was lying on the ground, unable to move, he added.

“After examining him, I suspected he had a fracture, so I first stabilised the injury with a small splint and then applied a simple bandage,” Mr Huang told the Chinese newspaper, adding that rescue personnel arrived at the scene shortly after.

A spokesperson for the ambulance operator said the nursing home patient is still under observation at the hospital, while the three other people have been discharged.

Police investigations are ongoing.