70 SAF medical, nursing, administrative staff to help at Covid-19 community treatment facilities

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will send 70 of its medical, nursing and administrative personnel to help out at two Covid-19 community treatment facilities - a step up in the military's involvement in Singapore's battle against Covid-19.

"This is a national effort and the SAF will do its part", Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 19). He said the SAF personnel will work with Woodlands Health and Tan Tock Seng Hospital staff in the coming months.

This should allow the two Covid-19 treatment facilities - which he did not specify - to take in more infected patients who do not need hospital care, easing the strain on hospitals, which have seen a surge in Covid-19 patients as Singapore seeks to live with the virus.

Community treatment facilities are a relatively new option for Covid-19 patients here and typically cater to elderly Covid-19 patients who are generally well but have underlying illnesses.

The first was set up in Tampines in September. Since then, four more have been set up elsewhere and, as of last week, they have about 1,200 beds. This figure should reach 3,700 by the end of the month, the Ministry of Health said.

The SAF has been helping with other Covid-19 schemes, including mobile vaccination visits to households and the home recovery programme, which had some teething issues but has become the default care arrangement for most people.

Dr Ng said: "(Healthcare workers) are our heroes and heroines, but the rapid rise in cases has taken a toll on their mental and even physical well-being. They now need our support and help."