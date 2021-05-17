70 people being investigated for drinking, singing in large groups

The police are investigating 70 people for not complying with safe distancing measures.

The 47 men and 23 women, aged between 15 and 56, were found allegedly drinking and singing in large groups in separate incidents this month, the police said yesterday.

In one incident on May 7, the police said they were attending to a case of dispute at an industrial unit in Kaki Bukit Road when loud music was heard coming from another unit.

Nine men and six women, aged between 20 and 42 years old, were allegedly found drinking and singing inside the unit.

In another incident on the same day, the police received information about a gathering at a residential unit in Greenwood Avenue.

Nineteen men and 10 women, aged between 15 and 41, were found allegedly mingling, drinking and singing inside the unit when officers arrived.

A 23-year-old man in the group purportedly hurled vulgarities repeatedly at the police officers, and he was arrested for using abusive language towards a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act.

A 40-year-old man was found to be in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs, and was also arrested, for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

In the third incident, the police received information about a gathering in an office unit in Jalan Bukit Merah last Friday.

Nineteen men and seven women, aged between 24 and 56, were found allegedly mingling, drinking and singing inside the unit.

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been supplied without a valid licence in all three incidents, the police said, and the operators of all three units are now being investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

The offences of providing public entertainment or supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to $20,000.

Karaoke equipment, supplies of alcohol and party accessories have been seized as case exhibits.

Using abusive language towards a public servant is punishable with a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.