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70 more Teochew screenings of Chinese movie Dear You at Golden Village, Shaw cinemas

Tickets to the additional Teochew screenings of Dear You will go on sale from 12pm on July 2.

SINGAPORE - Popular Chinese movie Dear You will be screened another 70 times in its original Teochew language from July 3 to 12.

Cinema operator Golden Village (GV) and movie distributor Clover Films said on July 1 that the additional screenings will take place across nine cinemas – GV VivoCity, GV Yishun, GV Bishan, GV Tampines, GV Jurong Point, GV Bugis+, GV Cineleisure, Shaw Lido and Shaw JEM.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on July 2 at all GV and Shaw box office counters, as well as their websites.

GV and Clover Films said 30 additional community screenings will also be organised, in partnership with grassroots and community organisations, to bring the film to more seniors.

The latest announcement comes after the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) approved 100 additional screenings of the movie in its original language.

The film gained attention in Singapore after the announcement that the Mandarin-dubbed version would be released for general viewership here. There would be limited sessions screened in Teochew.

The move sparked public discussion over access to dialect films.

IMDA had said on June 16 that the decision was made to support the national bilingual policy, which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans.

On June 22, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information said it was open to facilitating and supporting further Teochew screenings of Dear You.

The latest additional sessions bring the total number of public Teochew screenings of the movie at cinemas to 126.

Dear You, a migration-themed drama which has dominated China’s box office, follows a man who travels to Thailand in search of his long-lost grandfather.

There, he discovers a secret hidden in remittance letters – commonly sent by Chinese migrants who moved south – that his grandfather mailed home to his grandmother.

The film opened in Singapore on June 18.

GV initially screened eight sessions of Dear You in Teochew between June 18 and 21, before adding another eight sessions screened from June 25 to 29. It later added 40 screenings, to be shown from July 3 to 26.

“The enthusiastic response to the Teochew-language screenings of Dear You has been truly heartening,” said Clover Films managing director Lim Teck.

“We hope the film continues to spark conversations across generations and encourages more people to embrace and preserve our culture.”

He expressed gratitude to IMDA, Clover Films’ partners, cinema exhibitors, members of the media, community organisations and audiences for their support in making the Teochew showcase of the movie possible.