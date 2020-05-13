70 firefighters battle early morning Tuas warehouse blaze; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - About 70 firefighters put out an early morning blaze on Wednesday (May 13) at a Tuas warehouse that was so intense that the heat from the fire caused walls of the property to break off.

There were no reported injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at around 6.20am and deployed the firefighters and 16 emergency vehicles to surround and contain the blaze.

When the SCDF arrived at the scene, the fire was seen raging from the second floor of a two-storey warehouse at No. 2B Tuas Avenue 12.

Contents of the warehouse, comprising machinery and bales of plastic resin, were engulfed in the fire.

About an hour and a half later, the fire was extinguished with the use of eight handheld jets.

SCDF applied water to wet the hot burnt surfaces immediately after the fire was put out. This process, called damping down, is used to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.