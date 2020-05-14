70 firefighters battle early morning blaze in Tuas

About 70 firefighters put out an early morning blaze yesterday at a Tuas warehouse that was so intense that the heat caused walls of the property to break off.

There were no reported injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire around 6.20am and deployed the firefighters and 16 emergency vehicles to surround and contain the blaze.

When the SCDF arrived at the scene, the fire was seen raging from the second storey of the two-storey warehouse at 2B Tuas Avenue 12. Contents of the warehouse comprising machinery and bales of plastic resin were engulfed in the flames.

The fire was extinguished with the use of eight handheld jets in about 90 minutes.

Firefighters continued to spray water on the hot burnt surfaces immediately after the fire was doused. This process, called damping down, is used to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Valerie Tay