70 firefighters battle early morning blaze in Tuas

The heat from the second-storey blaze at a Tuas warehouse was so intense that some walls broke off. Contents of the warehouse comprising machinery and bales of plastic resin were engulfed in the flames, but there were no reported injuries.
The heat from the second-storey blaze at a Tuas warehouse was so intense that some walls broke off. Contents of the warehouse comprising machinery and bales of plastic resin were engulfed in the flames, but there were no reported injuries.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Published
20 min ago
valtay@sph.com.sg

About 70 firefighters put out an early morning blaze yesterday at a Tuas warehouse that was so intense that the heat caused walls of the property to break off.

There were no reported injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire around 6.20am and deployed the firefighters and 16 emergency vehicles to surround and contain the blaze.

When the SCDF arrived at the scene, the fire was seen raging from the second storey of the two-storey warehouse at 2B Tuas Avenue 12. Contents of the warehouse comprising machinery and bales of plastic resin were engulfed in the flames.

The fire was extinguished with the use of eight handheld jets in about 90 minutes.

Firefighters continued to spray water on the hot burnt surfaces immediately after the fire was doused. This process, called damping down, is used to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Valerie Tay

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 14, 2020, with the headline '70 firefighters battle early morning blaze in Tuas'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content