7 suspected immigration offenders arrested at Lim Chu Kang farm

Seven Myanmar nationals suspected of working illegally at a farm in Lim Chu Kang have been arrested.

The seven, all men, were found sleeping in six makeshift shelters at the vegetable farm in Sungei Tengah Road during a joint operation by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Singapore Police Force on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, ICA said that during preliminary investigations, the men, aged between 30 and 42, admitted they had been staying in Singapore without valid immigration passes and had been working on the farm without valid work passes.

The authorities are still investigating.

ICA warned that those who overstay in Singapore face a jail term of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

It added that it takes a firm stance against any person who employs immigration offenders.

Anyone found guilty of employing an immigration offender is liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term of at least six months and up to two years, and a fine of up to $6,000.

ICA said: "Singaporeans and home owners are reminded to exercise due diligence in checking the status of foreigners before offering them employment or renting out their premises."

It added that immigration offenders would not find Singapore attractive "without the prospect of illegal employment or shelter".

Ng Wei Kai