7 rescued, 5 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in house off Whitley Road

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire in Tan Sim Boh Road around 3.30am on June 24.

SINGAPORE – Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a landed home off Whitley Road in the wee hours of June 24 .

Five of them were taken to hospital , said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the fire in Tan Sim Boh Road at about 3.30am . The landed enclave is next to Thomson Medical Centre.

The fire was put out with four water jets , said SCDF in a Facebook post. It added that firefighters were carrying out damping-down work, which helps prevent the rekindling of a fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the first and second floors of a three-storey semi-detached house were on fire. The third floor was also affected by the blaze, and the house was filled with smoke when firefighters entered.

Five people were rescued from the second floor balcony with a rescue ladder, and two others were rescued from the first floor.

Five of them were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation. Two others declined to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.