7 in 10 S’poreans considering second-hand textbooks amid rising cost of living: FairPrice survey

SINGAPORE - Seven out of 10 people who took part in the Share-A-Textbook survey indicated that they are considering using second-hand textbooks due to increasing book prices and financial hardships.

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents who took part in the survey conducted by FairPrice Group in September this year said that they could save between $100 and $299 a year by using second-hand textbooks.

With the end of a two-year price freeze on a list of government-approved books, parents of primary and secondary school students have had to pay up to 7 per cent more for textbooks this year. This is on top of other educational materials such as assessment books, revision guides and past exam papers which 86 per cent of respondents said they needed as well.

FairPrice Group surveyed 283 people who mostly came from middle and upper-middle income households. Sixty-seven per cent were parents and 33 per cent were students.

To provide free second-hand and Ministry of Education-approved textbooks to students in Singapore, FairPrice Group opened up donations for its annual Share-A-Textbook drive on Oct 30. Donors can drop off their textbooks and other educational materials at all 177 FairPrice stores across Singapore. These include FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, FairPrice Finest stores, Warehouse Club, and FairPrice Xpress at Esso service stations.

The donation drive will end on Nov 30, after which volunteers will sort the books and start distributing them to student beneficiaries.

Since Oct 30, FairPrice Group has received nearly half of its 500,000 textbook donation target, with most donations coming in as examinations end and end-of-year holidays start.

Karin Lee Yi Jing, 16, a student from Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School, has been a beneficiary and volunteer of the Share-A-Textbook drive for the past three years. Apart from donating her used textbooks and volunteering to help sort and distribute books for the drive, Karin has also obtained used textbooks from this initiative to help lessen the financial burden on her parents.

“I take three science subjects and the books are quite expensive, at about $30 each. So when I received three textbooks from the drive, I saved my parents about $90,” she said, adding that the drive is also a good way to encourage recycling books as well as raising awareness about the plight of families who struggle to pay for their children’s textbooks.