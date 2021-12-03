Covid-19

7 in 10 polled support compulsory jabs

  • Published
    1 hour ago

There should be compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 for citizens and long-term residents, seven in 10 respondents told an Institute of Policy Studies survey. Even more agreed that getting an annual booster jab would help keep them safe from the coronavirus. However, reactions to differentiated measures for unvaccinated people were more mixed.

