There should be compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 for citizens and long-term residents, seven in 10 respondents told an Institute of Policy Studies survey. Even more agreed that getting an annual booster jab would help keep them safe from the coronavirus. However, reactions to differentiated measures for unvaccinated people were more mixed.
Covid-19
7 in 10 polled support compulsory jabs
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 03, 2021, with the headline '7 in 10 polled support compulsory jabs'. Subscribe