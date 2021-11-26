7 bus services affected by road closures at Suntec, Expo over weekend

SINGAPORE - Seven SBS Transit bus services will be affected over the weekend due to road closures at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre and Singapore Expo.

Services 70M, 111, 133, 162M and 502 will skip the bus stop along Temasek Boulevard in front of Suntec Singapore from 1am to 6am and 10am to 5pm on Saturday (Nov 27) and from 4am to 4pm on Sunday, said transport operator SBS Transit in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, services 24 and 38 will skip the bus stop along Upper Changi Road East, in front of Expo Halls 1/2/3 due to lane closures from 8am on Sunday to 1am on Monday.

SBS Transit said the closures are due to events at the two locations.