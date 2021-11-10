69 entities recognised for workplace safety and green practices

From proximity sensors on excavators to wireless camera systems for crane booms, Mr Azry Tay has long been advocating that technology be used to minimise accidents at work sites. The workplace safety, health and environmental manager at Hwa Seng Builder, who has been in the job for over 10 years, has seen safety improve thanks to such innovations.

Proximity sensors, for example, have eliminated the need for a banksman to direct the movement of excavators, cranes and other large vehicles. These workers are thus no longer exposed to the risk of accidents involving such vehicles.

Still, there is more to learn and improve, said Mr Tay, 38.

Hwa Seng Builder is currently rebuilding a viaduct in Changi that collapsed in 2017 during construction by a different contractor.

Construction of the viaduct connecting Tampines Expressway and the Pan-Island Expressway had initially been undertaken by local builder OKP Holdings.

But after the collapse of a section in July 2017 - due to a series of design flaws, safety lapses and cover-ups - killed a worker, injured 10 others and delayed works, Hwa Seng Builder eventually took over the project in late 2018.

At an event organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday, Mr Tay and his firm were among 69 companies, organisations and workers recognised for their outstanding workplace safety, health and environment management practices.

Speaking at the 23rd Annual Safety, Health and Environmental Award Convention, which was held virtually, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the safety records of the LTA and its contractors have improved significantly.

He noted that the workplace injury rate for the LTA and its contractors fell from 161.8 per 100,000 workers in 2016 to 78.2 per 100,000 workers last year.

In contrast, the workplace injury rate for the construction sector as a whole last year was 424 per 100,000 workers.

Mr Iswaran said the Covid-19 pandemic has provided opportunities for contractors and operators to embrace technology to improve workplace safety and health.

The LTA said that on its part, it has adopted video analytics to monitor high-risk work areas. This is currently implemented across construction sites for the first phase of the Cross Island Line.

The authority said it will also include the provision of fatigue management systems in contract specifications for new projects.

Mr Iswaran noted that the LTA's commitment to environmentally sustainable practices "goes beyond just minimising our carbon footprint to having a positive impact on the environment, such as reducing noise from construction works".

At the event, the inaugural Environmental Sustainability Innovation Award went to Shincon Industrial and jointly to Penta Ocean Construction and Bachy Soletanche Singapore.

Shincon had used portable, reusable flooring instead of concrete to build a temporary footpath.

Penta Ocean and Bachy Soletanche had adopted a new type of retractable noise barrier - which can be set up in small spaces without the use of machinery - at the construction site for a section of the North-South Corridor between Suffolk Walk and Novena Drive.

Meanwhile, the LTA said it is monitoring the construction materials used at its work sites to identify major sources of carbon emissions, reduce waste and lower energy and water consumption.

It has plans to use green cement, a recycled by-product from steel production, to build permanent reinforced concrete structures in future civil projects. It is also exploring the use of reusable drains made of steel at construction sites, instead of concrete ones.

Mr Iswaran said the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of managing workplace health, including mental health, citing the Covid-19 cases among public bus workers about two months ago.

He also commended bus operators and bus drivers for ensuring that wait times for most bus services did not increase even when 10 per cent of public bus drivers came down with the virus or were placed in quarantine.

Since then, the LTA has been working with bus operators and the National Transport Workers' Union to help drivers get their Covid-19 booster shots.

So far, half of those eligible have received their third vaccine dose.