68-year-old PMA rider taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Panjang, driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 68-year-old woman was taken unconscious to a hospital after an accident between a car and two personal mobility aids (PMAs) in Bukit Panjang on March 16.

The 32-year-old male car driver has been arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident, which happened at the junction of Bukit Panjang Ring Road and Segar Road, at about 4.15pm.

The woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another person declined to be sent to the hospital, said SCDF, after being assessed for minor injuries.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath, posted by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV shows a black multi-purpose vehicle in the middle lane, just after the traffic light.

A PMA, with a blue cushion seat cover, can be seen crushed under the front of the car. Some belongings are scattered on the ground near the site.

Four paramedics and two police officers can be seen attending to the person on the ground.

Two police cars could also be seen near the accident site, with several safety cones put up around it.

Chinese daily Shin Min reported that when the accident occurred, a resident heard a loud noise and noticed a woman laying in front of the car when he ran to look out of his window.

When Shin Min arrived at the scene on the morning of March 17, bloodstains could be seen on the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing.