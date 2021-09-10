68-year-old man suffers head injury, punctured lung in bus accident

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday after the bus he was travelling on braked hard along North Bridge Road to avoid a car that cut into its lane.

The 43-year-old male car driver has been arrested by the police for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Mr Siah Keok Tiang, who had just stood up from his seat to prepare to alight, was thrown forward when the bus braked, said bus operator SBS Transit.

He suffered injuries to his head and multiple fractures including in his right wrist, right elbow, left shoulder blade and left rib cage, which punctured his lungs.

The accident took place before Liang Seah Street and the Bugis Cube bus stop.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the service 175 bus travelling straight along North Bridge Road when a car in the next lane suddenly cut into its lane and brushed against its front.

The bus driver immediately applied the emergency brakes to avoid an accident.

At the same time, Mr Siah, who was in the first seat near the front door, had just stood up. He lost his footing and fell.

Ms Tan said the bus driver immediately stopped the bus and contacted the operations control centre, which then called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at about 11.50am.

SCDF paramedics took Mr Siah to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. A police spokesman said he was conscious at the time.

SBS Transit has shared the CCTV footage with the police for their investigations, Ms Tan said.

The victim's daughter, Ms Siah Hwan Ling, 30, told Chinese news publication Lianhe Zaobao that her father needed many stitches on his right brow.

"He couldn't even raise his hand," she added.

"I don't know how my father was injured," said Ms Siah, adding that she broke down when she saw her father unconscious and being sent for his CT scan.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, she said her father was on his way home from the Sakyadhita-NKF Dialysis Centre in Upper Boon Keng Road.

He was expected to alight at Bugis Cube along North Bridge Road.

The dialysis centre confirmed with Ms Siah that her father had left the centre at 11.20am.

She has appealed for witnesses to come forward with more information.

In an update to her Facebook post, Ms Siah said witnesses told her that medics were seen treating Mr Siah at between 11.50am and 12.10pm.

In a subsequent update yesterday, she said her father had been transferred to the intensive care unit. The right side of his brain was bleeding and he had suffered multiple fractures as well as a cut on his right brow, she added.

SBS Transit's Ms Tan said the public transport operator is sorry to learn of Mr Siah's injuries, and is in touch with his family.