$66m top-up to fund research on ways to free up land space, upkeep S’pore’s ageing infrastructure

SINGAPORE - Another $66 million will be set aside to fund research on ways to upkeep Singapore's ageing infrastructure, create more space in the city and develop technology for effective urban planning.

The additional funding for the Cities of Tomorrow research and development programme was announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Monday (Aug 1) at the World Cities Summit.

More than half of the new funding - or around $35 million - will be used to explore ways to reduce the cost of creating underground and sea spaces so as to free up land for work and recreational activities.

Around $18 million will be used to develop technology that incorporates urban sciences, data analytics and artificial intelligence for more effective urban planning.

The remaining $13 million will go into enhancing the maintenance of Singapore's ageing infrastructure, for instance, by automating building inspection works.

The Cities of Tomorrow programme, which is led by the Ministry of National Development, aims to develop solutions to key urban challenges by partnering research institutes and institutions of higher learning.

The additional $66 million funding, to be given out over the next five years, comes on top of the $110 million previously allocated to the programme in March this year. The programme was first launched in 2017 with a $150 million fund.

Under the programme, researchers will focus on five key areas including mitigating the urban heat island effect and coming up with nature-based solutions to adapt to climate change.

The areas are part of a broader Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan, a national five-year plan that aims to harness science and technology to help Singapore emerge stronger from Covid-19.

In his speech on Monday, Mr Lee said cities need to find creative solutions to address future challenges, with technology being an important enabler.

He cited Jordan's capital city Amman, which created digital "reachability maps" to highlight gaps where essential goods and services like food and healthcare could not reach certain groups.

These maps helped the city to improve emergency response efforts and prioritise infrastructure investments, Mr Lee said, adding that Amman is launching an interactive platform that enables citizens to update where help is needed.

Cities also have to harness the power of citizen participation by drawing on the skills and perspectives of their diverse population, he said.

"Sometimes, this diversity can lead to disagreements or tensions, which must be carefully managed. But often, this diversity can also be a great strength, giving us a richness of ideas and experiences to draw upon," he said.

Singapore, for instance, engaged more than 15,000 Singaporeans in its recent Long-Term Plan Review, which charts out the planning strategies to guide Singapore's development over the next 50 years and beyond.