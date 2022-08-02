$66m top-up for research on urban challenges here

Another $66 million will be set aside to fund research on ways to upkeep Singapore's ageing infrastructure, create more space in the city and develop technology for effective urban planning.

The additional funding for the Cities of Tomorrow research and development programme was announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee yesterday at the World Cities Summit.

More than half of the new funding, or about $35 million, will be used to explore ways to reduce the cost of creating underground and sea spaces so as to free up land for work and recreational activities.

About $18 million will be used to develop technology that incorporates urban sciences, data analytics and artificial intelligence for more effective urban planning.

The remaining $13 million will go into enhancing the maintenance of Singapore's ageing infrastructure - by automating building inspection works, for instance.

The Cities of Tomorrow programme, which is led by the Ministry of National Development, aims to develop solutions to key urban challenges and improve Singapore's liveability by partnering research institutes and institutions of higher learning.

The additional $66 million in funding, to be given out over the next five years, comes on top of the $110 million previously allocated to the programme in March.

Under the programme, which was launched in 2017 with a $150 million fund, researchers focus on five key areas, including mitigating the urban heat island effect and coming up with nature-based solutions to adapt to climate change.

The areas are part of a broader Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan, a national five-year plan that aims to harness science and technology to help Singapore emerge stronger from Covid-19.

In his speech yesterday, Mr Lee said cities need to find creative solutions to address future challenges, with technology being an important enabler.

He cited Jordan's capital city Amman, which created digital "reachability maps" to highlight gaps such as essential goods and services like food and healthcare not being able to reach certain groups.

These maps helped the city to improve emergency response efforts and prioritise infrastructure investments, Mr Lee said, adding that Amman is launching an interactive platform that lets citizens give updates about where help is needed.

Cities also have to harness the power of citizen participation by drawing on the skills and perspectives of their diverse population, he said.

"Sometimes, this diversity can lead to disagreements or tensions, which must be carefully managed. But often, this diversity can also be a great strength, giving us a richness of ideas and experiences to draw upon."

Singapore, for instance, engaged more than 15,000 Singaporeans in its recent Long-Term Plan Review, which charts the planning strategies that will guide the Republic's development over the next 50 years and beyond.

"The values that many of them expressed - inclusiveness, resilience, stewardship of our scarce resources, and the flexibility to adapt to future uncertainties - became some of the key principles that underpin our Long-Term Plan," said Mr Lee.

Held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, this year's edition of the biennial Word Cities Summit - themed Liveable And Sustainable Cities: Emerging Stronger - will end tomorrow.