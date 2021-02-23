Dell

$66m R&D hub for emerging tech

  • Published
    37 min ago

Dell Technologies has opened a $66 million facility focused on research and development into emerging technologies. The new centre at International Business Park in Jurong East and Changi Business Park will create over 160 jobs.

