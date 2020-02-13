66-year-old man dies in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat fire

SINGAPORE - A 66-year-old man died after suffering from burn injuries in a fire at an Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat on Thursday (Feb 13).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the fire at Block 123, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 8.10am, and made a forced entry into the seventh-floor unit.

The man was found in the living room with burn injuries and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said the man later died at the hospital and the case has been classified as an unnatural death.

SCDF said that the fire involved the contents of a living room and was extinguished with one compressed air-foam backpack.

It is investigating the cause of the fire, SCDF added.

According to Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the man lived alone in the seventh-floor, one-room flat.