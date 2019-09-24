65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter crash on life support

The family of a 65-year-old woman, who is in a coma after the bicycle she was riding collided with an e-scooter, has been told by the hospital to be prepared for the worst.

They were given the news after her blood pressure dropped yesterday morning.

Madam Ong Bee Eng, a logistics assistant packer, was cycling home last Saturday night when the accident happened.

She is warded at Changi General Hospital's (CGH) Surgical Intensive Care Unit, and as relatives and friends learnt about her worsening condition, more than 100 people streamed in and out yesterday to see her. At least 30 visitors were at the hospital around 7pm yesterday.

"Doctors told us to ask whoever wanted to see her for the last time to come," Mr Andy Ong, 53, who is Madam Ong's brother, told The Straits Times in Mandarin at the hospital yesterday evening.

Her blood pressure remained low throughout the day and she is currently on life support, which the family does not plan to remove, said Mr Ong, who declined to give his occupation.

"We hope she will go peacefully," he said, adding that her brain was no longer functioning.

The family is looking for eyewitnesses to the accident, but no one has got in touch yet, said Madam Ong's son Ng Chin Khai, 41, who is unemployed.

Madam Ong also has a daughter and two grandchildren. Her husband died years ago.

She suffered a serious brain injury as well as fractures in her ribs and collarbone after she collided with a 20-year-old male e-scooter rider in Bedok North last Saturday at around 10.30pm.

The man, who was conscious when he was taken to CGH, was subsequently arrested by the police for causing grievous hurt by a rash act.

On Saturday, Madam Ong had gone to visit her 88-year-old mother, who is warded at Singapore General Hospital. Later, she attended a wake, then had dinner at a coffee shop in Kaki Bukit before stopping at a supermarket to buy some green tea.

It was on her way home after that, along a route she has often taken, that the accident occurred, said Mr Ong.

"She has been cycling in the area for almost 30 years and has never had an accident before. (Saturday's accident was) the one and only time, and she can't wake up (from it). I am going to lose a sister, such a wonderful sister," said Mr Ong, who referred to Madam Ong, the eldest of his four sisters, as da jie ("big sister" in Mandarin).

He spoke fondly of Madam Ong, describing her as a friendly, generous and caring person. If she was buying groceries, she would frequently text him to check if he needed any items, as the two live only a block away from each other in Chai Chee Street.

Her colleagues also visited her at the hospital, with many of them crying after seeing her in the ward, said Mr Ong. "She is very well-respected by them and treats some of them like her children," he added. "Wherever she goes, she makes friends with everyone."

Madam Ong would also regularly help out at a close friend's kway chap stall, and buy food and items for the needy.

Among the people who visited Madam Ong yesterday was Mr David Tan, 52, a coffee shop operator, who has known her for more than 12 years.

"She is a very helpful woman, and everybody in the Kaki Bukit area knows her. Sometimes, she will also help out at the zi char stall at my coffee shop," said Mr Tan.

A group of five women, friends of Madam Ong's daughter, said they had visited the ward a few times since the accident.

One of them, Ms Jeron Goh, 36, who is self-employed, recalled an example of Madam Ong's kindness and generosity: "During Chinese New Year, she will make pineapple tarts and give them to us. She really put in the time and effort - it is so heartfelt."