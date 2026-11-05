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64-year-old man arrested for suspected drug trafficking, biting and spitting at CNB officers

The controlled drugs seized included 1,554g of cannabis, 166g of ‘Ice’ and 25g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets.

SINGAPORE – A 64-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking on Nov 3 , with about 1.5kg of cannabis among other drugs seized during a raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

During the arrest , the man allegedly struggled violently and attacked an officer, biting the officer’s thigh through his jeans. He also spat on two other officers , said CNB in a media statement on Nov 5 .

The anti-drug operation took place in a residential unit in the vicinity of Marsiling Road.

The controlled drugs seized included 1 ,554g of cannabis, 166g of Ice and 25g of Ecstasy tablets. In total, they were estimated to be worth more than $55,000 .

Cash totalling to $ 356 was also seized.

All three officers received immediate medical attention including assessment for potential infectious diseases, the statement added.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis could face the death penalty .

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing.

The man was also referred to the police for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter public servants from carrying out their duties.