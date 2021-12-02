63 heritage patrons honoured for contributions worth $3.24m

When the Peranakan Museum reopens in early 2023, a portrait of Captain Koh Keng Bock, a prominent member of the Straits Settlements community, will be on display.

Just a few years earlier, the painting lay "in a pile of rubbish" in a clock repair shop in Melaka's Jonker Street, said Mr Rapheal Koh, the late Capt Koh's grandson.

During a visit to Jonker Street, Mr Koh was given the painting by shopkeeper Chan Kin Wah, who had previously lived in a unit that Capt Koh once occupied.

On Tuesday, Mr Koh, 48, was one of 63 philanthropists and patrons of the heritage sector recognised for their contributions at the National Heritage Board's (NHB) Patron of Heritage Awards 2020.

Last year, donors contributed about $3.24 million in cash and artefact donations, as well as in kind, to support various heritage causes, said NHB in a statement.

The sum was the lowest received by the NHB in recent years, which it attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Between 2016 and 2019, the value of contributions ranged from $5.55 million to $8.67 million.

"The pandemic has been a challenging time, putting a halt to many of our events where we lost opportunities to canvass for donations," said an NHB spokesman.

"As such, we are all the more grateful to our heritage benefactors who had continued to support us, and helped sustain important heritage and cultural efforts."

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was the guest of honour, thanked the patrons for their support and noted that heritage provides Singaporeans with a sense of belonging and acts as an important social glue.

Mr Koh, a commercial policy director in the medical industry, said he grew up not knowing much about his family's history, until he discovered through newspaper archives that much had been written about the late Capt Koh.

His grandfather had joined the Malacca Volunteer Corps in 1915, and was later made a Member of the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by King George V.

Though the exact date and cause of Capt Koh's death are unknown, he was tortured by the Japanese during World War II due to his close associations with the British, said Mr Koh. "He survived the torture, but he was never the same."

The painting, dated 1920, is the work of pioneering Peranakan artist Low Kway Song, who is known for his portraits of famous personalities in Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr Koh said the decision to donate the painting was difficult.

"The portrait was the only thing that I had that belonged to my grandfather. I prefer it to be kept within the family, but I know that it would be a selfish thing to do because it is only fair for people to know about him and his contribution to the Peranakan community," said Mr Koh, a docent at the Peranakan Museum and the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Also recognised was Mr Peter Lee, whose family has contributed thousands of artefacts to the NHB and National Library Board.

The latest donation was made with his three brothers in memory of their parents, Mr Lee Kip Lee and Mrs Elizabeth Lee. It comprises 134 photographs that collectively show the far reach of the Peranakan community, said Mr Lee, adding that he hoped it would help strengthen Singapore's cultural heritage.

"To make history richer, we really need more narratives. The more people step forward with their stories and their heirlooms - this sort of kaleidoscope material can only make Singapore more of what it really is, a wonderful melting pot," he said.