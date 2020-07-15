62-year-old Singaporean man dies; seven cases in community

A 62-year-old Singaporean man who had a history of diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol died from complications due to Covid-19 yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The patient, identified as Case 17,168, was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on April 30, and he had a history of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.

Sengkang General Hospital - where the man died - has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them.

He is the 27th patient to die from the virus here, while 14 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Seven cases in the community were announced yesterday, including one Singaporean, three work pass holders and three work permit holders.

Three of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters.

They were all identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and were tested during their quarantine even though they were asymptomatic.

The remaining four community cases are currently unlinked. They are all in the construction sector, and were swabbed as part of periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations for the unlinked cases are being done, said MOH.

Two imported cases were also announced yesterday. Both are Singaporeans who returned from India last Thursday. They had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving the notice.

Update on cases

New cases: 347 Imported: 2 (Singaporeans) In community: 7 (1 Singaporean, 3 work pass holders, 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 338 Active cases: 3,865 In hospitals: 161 (None in ICU) In community facilities: 3,704 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 14 Total discharged: 42,723 Discharged yesterday: 196 TOTAL CASES: 46,629

Related Story New isolation ward more than doubles isolation rooms in SGH

Meanwhile, Dian Xiao Er restaurant in Jem was added to the MOH list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

A second visit to FoodXchange @ Admiralty, located at 8A Admiralty Street, was also added, but MOH did not say whether two patients made a visit separately or one patient visited the location twice.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 338 cases, taking Singapore's total to 46,629.

MOH also announced a new cluster in a dormitory at 96 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has decreased from 14 cases two weeks ago to 13 in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has increased from a daily average of six cases to seven over the same period.

With 196 cases discharged yesterday, 42,723 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 161 patients remain in hospital, while 3,704 are recuperating in community facilities. There are no patients in intensive care.