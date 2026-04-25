Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with car on North Bridge Road

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The motorcyclist who was involved in the collision with the car was taken conscious to Raffles Hospital, which is just next to the accident site.

SINGAPORE – A 6 2-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital after he was involved in an accident with a car along North Bridge Road o n April 24.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on April 25 that they were alerted to the accident at 1.45pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to Raffles Hospital , they said.

The 53-year-old male car driver is assisting in investigations.

Footage of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante page on Facebook on April 25 shows two motorcyclists in the right-most lane of the three-lane road, with one moving about half a bike length ahead of the other just as they pass Raffles Hospital.

A dark-coloured car, which is in the middle lane, then attempts to turn right.



But as the sedan cuts across the right lane, it collides with the leading motorcyclist, who in turn hits the second biker next to him.

Police investigations are ongoing.