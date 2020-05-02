60-year-old man dies, bringing total deaths to 16

A 60-year-old male Singaporean died yesterday from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the total deaths here to 16.

The man was confirmed to have the coronavirus on April 13 and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

MOH said there were 932 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday, taking the total count to 17,101.

It was the eighth day in a row where the new daily infections fell below 1,000, though yesterday's number was higher than in recent days.

Migrant workers living in dormitories continued to form the bulk of the new cases.

MOH announced seven new clusters, including Joo Koon Lodge and Tuas South Incineration Plant.

The others are 19 Kian Teck Road, 12 Tuas Place, 15 Tuas View Square, 20 Sungei Kadut Avenue and 148 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

MOH also said that the SingPost Centre cluster has been closed.

Meanwhile, foreign workers living in dormitories made up 905 cases, due to extensive testing.

Most of them have mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or general wards of hospitals, said MOH.

Foreign workers living outside dorms made up 16 cases yesterday.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 932 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dorms: 905 COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 5 Work passes: 6 Visit pass: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 16 CASES TO DATE Total: 17,101 Community: 1,211 WP holders not in dorms: 543 WP holders in dorms: 14,776 Imported: 571 In ICU: 23 Deaths from Covid-19: 16

There were 11 new cases in the community, comprising five Singaporeans and permanent residents and six who hold work passes. The number of new cases in the community continues to decrease, from an average of 25 cases two weeks ago, to an average of 12 a day this past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen, from an average of 16 cases per day in the week before, to an average of six per day in the past week.

There were no imported cases.

Another 24 patients were discharged yesterday, said MOH. The total number of people in Singapore who have fully recovered from the infection is 1,268.

Of the 1,764 patients still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

Twenty-three of them are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Another 14,053 patients, who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

During a press conference yesterday, the Ministry of Health's director of medical services Kenneth Mak was asked about a 58-year-old woman who died on Thursday. She is Singapore's youngest Covid-19 patient to have died to date.

He said that she had been considered in the higher-risk group due to her age and also her medical history of having diabetes.

"We've in fact looked at the cases that come from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and patients above the age of 50 are in fact having a higher risk of requiring oxygen therapy and coming into the ICU," he added.