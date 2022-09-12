60 organisations lauded for efforts to boost safety, health and green practices in LTA projects

SINGAPORE - The use of augmented reality technology by Hwa Seng Builder to train its workers to respond to safety, health and environmental problems at worksites won the engineering and construction company recognition from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday.

The company is among 60 organisations which were lauded for their outstanding workplace safety, health and environment management practices in construction projects with the LTA.

The awards were given out at the LTA Annual Safety Award Convention held at the Singapore Expo.

Hwa Seng used a mobile app that taps augmented reality (AR) technology to simulate real-world woes faced by workers at its worksites, such as contaminated water and poor dust control.

The trainees can, for instance, see simulated flooding superimposed on a worksite and learn how to deal with the problem.

The company received the LTA Contractors Challenge Shield on Monday for its work on the construction of the Tampines Expressway-Pan-Island Expressway-Changi Viaduct.

Hwa Seng's AR training module has reduced training hours by 70 per cent, compared with conventional training new workers used to receive, while the time saved increases construction productivity, said the company's executive director Alan Nah.

The app is only one example of how the company raised its game in its work on the project.

Hwa Seng also received six other awards, including the Construction Safety Excellence Award and the Accident-Free Recognition Award.

The 60 winners on Monday received awards in 16 categories. These include the Road Traffic System and Road Tunnel Operations Safety Award and the Construction Workplace Health Award.

In his speech at the one-day event, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said he was pleased to see companies adopting innovative solutions to build up their capabilities and improve productivity.

He noted that to reduce carbon emissions and minimise projects' impact on the environment, several contractors have incorporated technology and new practices into their work processes.

Mr Iswaran said the efforts were aligned with Singapore's push towards sustainable development, as LTA spearheads sustainability efforts across all stages of its projects, from tender to operations.

He said that LTA has factored proposed use of green designs and technology in the tender evaluation process since the beginning of 2022.

Tenderers' sustainability efforts in past projects will soon be an evaluation criterion too, he added.

A book on sustainable best practices was also launched on Monday. Titled Guidebook Of Sustainable Practices At LTA Sites, it serves as a guide for contractors to reduce resource consumption and promotes the use of greener materials or methods to lower carbon emissions.

In his speech, Mr Iswaran also urged contractors to review and reinforce safety procedures amid the growing number of fatal workplace accidents.

There have been 37 workplace fatalities as at Sept 1. This is the same number of workplace deaths for the whole of last year.

A six-month heightened safety period was announced on Sept 1 to address the worrying rise in work-related deaths and injuries.

During this period, companies are not allowed to hire new foreign workers for up to three months if unsafe work conditions or poor risk controls are found following serious and fatal workplace accidents.

He said: "Every preventable injury is one too many. As our economy reopens and activities ramp up amid the pent-up demand over the last few years, there has been a nationwide increase in fatal workplace injuries. I would like to urge all our partners to... review and reinforce your safety procedures."