60% of S'pore taxis now run on cleaner energy

Around six in ten taxis on Singapore's roads are hybrid or electric vehicles (EVs), up from just 18 per cent three years ago, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said yesterday.

She told Parliament that during the same period from January 2018 to January this year, the proportion of cleaner energy vehicles across the whole point-to-point sector - which includes private-hire vehicles - rose from about 20 per cent to 35 per cent.

Responding to a question from the Workers' Party's Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang), Dr Khor said that the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority will continue working with industry players to ensure the entire fleet makes the transition to cleaner energy vehicles.

Last year, ride-hailing trips here generated an estimated 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, or about 4 per cent of the estimated seven million tonnes that were generated by the land transport sector.

Last month, the Government announced several new targets and incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles as part of the inter-ministerial Green Plan 2030.

They include a revised target of building 60,000 charging points across the island over the next nine years, more than double the original target of 28,000.

The authorities have also said the vehicle tax structure will be revised to make it less costly to buy and own EVs.

In his Budget statement on Feb 16, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the removal of the $5,000 minimum additional registration fee which green cars are liable for.

He also committed $30 million to EV-related initiatives over the next five years.

Kok Yufeng