60% of Omicron infections here imported: Iswaran

About 2,600 Omicron infections have been imported into Singapore, Transport Minister S. Iswaran told Parliament yesterday. This is about 60 per cent of the 4,322 Omicron infections recorded here so far.

The bulk of the imported cases were returning citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, with short-term travellers making up less than 10 per cent.

The key sources of the imported cases were the United States and Britain, which each contributed to 16 per cent of the cases, and India, which contributed to 11 per cent.

This broadly corresponds to traveller volumes on the 24 vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) that have been launched here since September, said Mr Iswaran.

It is also influenced by the incidence of Omicron in these countries, he added. The three countries have experienced a surge in cases due to the new variant.

These infections come amid a significant increase in passenger traffic at Changi Airport over the past year - from 3 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels at the start of last year to 15 per cent at end-December. This was spurred by the launch of the VTLs, Mr Iswaran said.

"Barring unexpected setbacks like Omicron, we anticipate further recovery in 2022," he told MPs.

As at Dec 31 last year, more than 220,000 travellers had entered Singapore via air and land VTLs. Less than 1 per cent were found to be positive for Covid-19 based on their on-arrival tests.

The minister said recent adjustments to the VTL scheme were essential in balancing the need to manage the risk of importing Omicron cases while minimising disruption to travellers who had already made bookings to enter Singapore.

The authorities had to put the brakes on these travel lanes due to the Omicron variant. New ticket sales for VTL flights and buses heading to Singapore between Dec 23 last year and Jan 20 this year were frozen, quotas for arrivals after Jan 21 were halved, and three planned VTLs for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deferred indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

However, Mr Iswaran said Singapore must press on with its efforts to restore connectivity with the world as part of learning to live with Covid-19 and its variants.

"Ultimately, we want to work towards quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travellers," he said.

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) asked about Singapore's status as an aviation hub and measures to increase passenger volumes, citing a Nikkei article, which said that Indonesia is seeking to challenge Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport as regional hubs.

In response, Mr Iswaran said Changi Airport is no stranger to competition and emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic in a safe and robust manner is key to preserving the airport's competitiveness.

The aviation sector has made a herculean effort to ensure safety in the past 12 to 18 months, he added.

"A civilian airport in general is designed for an experience for passengers to interact, and we have had to reverse that logic and start doing segmentation, testing and all kinds of other necessary protocols to protect (travellers)."

However, these protocols, while necessary, place a limit on how much passenger volumes at the airport can grow.

"We should be able to do better this year. But how much and how fast really is a function of the environment, and we need to always prioritise the public health assessment," Mr Iswaran said.

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) asked whether the authorities would consider requiring those entering Singapore via VTLs to have taken a Covid-19 vaccine booster jab.

In response, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said it was his conjecture that booster shots will become a requirement for travel in due course, noting how the European Union has already implemented a guideline similar to Singapore's, where a person's full vaccination status expires 270 days after the second dose.