60 eateries penalised for breaching safety measures

A total of 60 food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been penalised for breaching safe management measures since the middle of last month, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) yesterday.

Of these, 36 were ordered to close temporarily, 21 were fined and three pivoted nightlife establishments had their food licences permanently revoked.

During this period, more than 600 premises and over 900 people were checked for their adherence to vaccinated-differentiated measures, said MSE. Four outlets were found to have allowed individuals without a cleared status to enter or remain on the premises to consume food or drinks.

The ministry said that 34 F&B outlets were ordered to close for breaching safe management measures. These included allowing customers to play card games on the premises, failing to ensure customers adhered to the permitted group size and failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1m between groups of customers.

Another 19 outlets were issued composition fines for breaching various safe management measures on their premises.

These included allowing gathering in groups larger than the permitted group size, playing music or video recordings, allowing singing, failing to ensure workers wore masks, failing to ensure contact tracing was done for employees and failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1m between seated customers.

Some repeat offenders included The Starz Bistro in East Coast Road, which allowed customers to play dice games on Sept 17. The Urban Redevelopment Authority ordered the operator to close for 20 days - twice the usual number as it was a repeat offence - from Oct 2 to 21.

Another repeat offender was the Kopitiam foodcourt at Tampines Mall, which failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions. Enterprise Singapore ordered the operator to close for 20 days from Sept 24 to Oct 13.

Other repeat offenders included Xiao Chun Niang Chicken Hotpot in Geylang Road, NC Recreation Club in Tai Seng Avenue, Gayatri Restaurant in Race Course Road and Hide & Seek at Trio Mall.

Toast Box at City Square Mall was ordered to close for 10 days from Oct 2 to 11 for not ensuring safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

Popular haunts among Singaporeans that were fined for breaching safe management measures included Dumpling Darlings in Amoy Street, which was fined $1,000 for failing to ensure at least 1m safe distancing between seated customers.

Rumours Beach Club in Siloso Beach Walk - a repeat offender - was fined $2,000 for allowing a social gathering among its workers on its premises.

Putien at Parkway Parade mall and Sunday Folks in Chip Bee Gardens were fined $1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers.

The pivoted nightlife establishments that had their food licences revoked were Moung Sakhon and Prajin Karaoke at Golden Mile Complex as well as Parklato at Parklane Shopping Mall. All three had not been allowed to reopen at the time but were found to be operating with dine-in patrons.

MSE also urged seniors to stay home, avoid crowded places and go out only for essential activities over the next few weeks amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Seniors should avoid congregating at hawker centres and coffee shops and instead consider getting food to take away, ordering online, or asking a friend or family member to buy food on their behalf instead of dining in, said the ministry.