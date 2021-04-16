6-year-old taken to hospital unconscious after car accident near Safra Toa Payoh; driver arrested

The boy was trapped under the wheel of a white car.
SINGAPORE - A six-year-old child was taken to hospital unconscious following a car accident in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh on Thursday (April 15) afternoon.

A 51-year-old male driver was arrested for a negligent act causing grievous hurt.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the accident happened at a zebra crossing outside of Safra Toa Payoh at around 2.30pm.

The boy, who was with his mother, was trapped under the wheel of a white car, an eyewitness told Lianhe Wanbao.

Three passers-by attempted to lift the car to free the boy but were unable to do so until a member of the public offered a car jack, the paper reported.

The child's mother was seen to be distraught at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

