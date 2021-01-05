6-year-old among 24 new imported cases

A six-year-old girl who travelled from India was among the 24 coronavirus cases - all imported - confirmed by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The dependant's pass holder is linked to three previously reported cases.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 58,721. All were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving stay-home notice or in isolation after their arrival here. Besides the girl, the others were a Singaporean, another dependant's pass holder, two work pass holders, a short-term visit pass holder and 18 work permit holders.

The Singaporean is a 62-year-old woman who returned from the United States. The dependant's pass holders and work pass holders arrived from India. The 18 work permit holders, of whom 15 are foreign domestic workers, arrived from Indonesia and India.

One of the work permit holders is a 28-year-old Indonesian man who boarded a vessel on Nov 1 last year in Indonesia. Last Thursday, he was placed on quarantine as he had been identified as a close contact of a previously reported case, who is a crew member on the same vessel. He was taken to a government quarantine facility on Saturday, and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Before that, he had not left the vessel.

The short-term visit pass holder is a 29-year-old man who arrived from Romania to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

With 10 cases discharged yesterday, 58,482 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 67 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 128 are recuperating in community facilities.