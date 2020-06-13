6 S'poreans working in dorms among new community cases

Six Singaporean men working in dormitories, all picked up by the Ministry of Health (MOH) through proactive screening, are among the 18 new Covid-19 community cases yesterday.

Among them, the oldest is a 72-year-old who works in the Woodlands Lodge 1 dormitory. He showed symptoms on June 7.

A 22-year-old Singaporean woman unlinked to previous cases was also confirmed. She showed symptoms on June 5.

The only permanent resident among the community cases is a 40-year-old man who is a close contact of a previous case and was already in quarantine.

The remaining 10 community cases are two work pass and eight work permit holders.

Three had been detected due to active screening of those working in dormitories, two were swabbed as part of the ministry's screening of those in essential services, while five other cases were close contacts of previously confirmed cases and were already quarantined in government facilities.

Tests on four of the 18 cases found that they were likely infected some time ago as they are no longer infectious. The results for the others tested are pending.

The total of 18 community cases reported yesterday is the highest number of community cases since April 24, when there were 25 recorded, an increase which the MOH partly attributes to its active screening of targeted groups.

The remaining 445 of the 463 people confirmed with the coronavirus yesterday are migrant workers staying in dormitories.

New daily community cases have increased since Singapore began its phased opening last week, from an average of six two weeks ago to nine in the last seven days. The average number of unlinked patients per day has also increased from one to four over the same period.

Three places - HarbourFront Centre, Waterway Point and the POSB branch at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre - were added yesterday to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The ministry urged people to refer to the full list of locations on its website and monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit if their visit coincides with the timings that the infected patients were there.

Close contacts of the confirmed patients would already have been notified, and there is no need for the public to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed, MOH added.

Three new clusters were announced yesterday: A dormitory at 55 Genting Lane, the Stirling Residences construction site and a dormitory at 21 Tuas View Loop.

The cluster in the dormitory at 50A Tuas Link 4 has been closed as there were no new cases in the past 28 days, or two incubation periods.

With 754 more patients discharged yesterday, 28,030 have fully recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases - those who remain in hospital or community isolation facilities - has been whittled down to 11,785. This is about 29 per cent of the 39,850 cases that have been reported here since the first patient on Jan 23.

Twenty-five people have died from complications due to the coronavirus, while 10 others have died of other causes while testing positive for Covid-19.