6 SAF servicemen charged in military court over NSF Dave Lee's death: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Six Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen were charged in military court on Thursday (Feb 20) over the death of full-time national serviceman Dave Lee in 2018, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In response to media queries, Mindef said the police had referred the six servicemen to Mindef for investigation into potential breaches of military law surrounding the events in relation to Corporal First Class (CFC) Lee's death.

They were charged after the SAF's Special Investigation Branch had completed its investigations.

First Sergeant Chia Zhi Xuan, 25, faced one charge of disobedience of general orders under Section 21 of the SAF Act.

The regular serviceman was the conducting officer for a training run held a day before the fast march which CFC Lee participated in.

CFC Lee, 19, suffered a heatstroke after completing the fast march at Bedok Camp on April 18, 2018.

1SG Chia had made unauthorised deviations to the run's lesson plans, said Mindef.

Another regular, Second Sergeant Koh Ren Zhong, 26, who was the safety officer for the fast march, faced one charge of negligent act endangering life under Section 41(b) of the SAF Act.

Three operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) section commanders who meted out unauthorised punishment the day before the fast march each faced three charges - two charges of disobedience of general orders, and one charge of abuse of authority.

They are Third Sergeant (NS) Chng Pheng Heng, 22; Third Sergeant (NS) Jonas Ang Kai Jie, 24; and Third Sergeant (NS) Yep Ren Jie, 22.

The medic for the fast march, NSman Corporal (NS) Tan Jin Yang, 24, faced two charges of negligent acts endangering life under Section 41(b) of the SAF Act.

CFC Lee, a guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, died on April 30, about two weeks after he was admitted to Changi General Hospital.

Thursday's proceedings came after the march's supervising officer, Captain Tan Baoshu, who was charged in October 2018, was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal last month.

Capt Tan, 33, died last week after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

When Capt Tan was charged, Mindef had said that it would defer its internal proceedings against the six servicemen until after the conclusion of the criminal proceedings against him so as to prevent any prejudice arising from parallel proceedings.

Giving preliminary findings into CFC Lee's death, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen had said in August 2018 that CFC Lee and his platoon mates were punished for about 30 minutes because two soldiers had used their mobile phones after lights out despite repeated warnings the night before the fast march.

The punishment for perceived lack of teamwork involved the entire platoon of soldiers.

They were made to do physical exercises, such as bear crawls, sprints, leopard crawls, push-ups and crunches, in their uniforms and with assault bags.

Earlier that day, CFC Lee also did an interval training run at a faster pace than he was required to, with a shorter rest time between laps. This was a breach of training safety regulations.

Dr Ng said then the reason given for these deviations was that the commanders wanted to enhance fitness and foster greater cohesion by keeping the platoon intact.

The preliminary assessment provided by the Committee of Inquiry into CFC Lee's death, Dr Ng added then, was that the likely reasons for him succumbing to heatstroke were inadequate on-site casualty management and delayed evacuation to the medical centre.