6 men arrested for suspected illegal gambling activities and flouting safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - Six men were arrested for illegal gambling activities and flouting safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 circuit breaker period.

The men, aged between 48 and 74, were suspected to be involved in illegal bookmaking and illegal betting, and were arrested for offences under the Betting Act, said the police on Monday (May 25).

Cash amounting to more than $800 and some gambling paraphernalia were also seized during the operation.

The men are also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

They were arrested during an enforcement operation targeting illegal gambling activities conducted by the Woodlands Police Division in Woodlands Street 32 and Marsiling Road on Sunday.

Under the Betting Act, any person found guilty of betting with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Any person convicted of being involved in bookmaking can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

The police said they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, including illegal gambling.

Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law, they said, adding that members of the public are advised to take the circuit breaker measures seriously.