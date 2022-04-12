6 groups donate for upgrading of mosque, centre fighting extremism

Donations by six community organisations were made yesterday to support the renovation of one of Singapore's oldest mosques, which is home to a resource and counselling centre for countering extremism.

The funds will go towards upgrading the Khadijah Mosque in Aljunied and the Religious Rehabilitation Group's (RRG) Resource and Counselling Centre, as well as other efforts to support the group.

The six groups are the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association, AMP Singapore, Jamiyah Singapore, Singapore Kadayanallur Muslim League, United Indian Muslim Association and the Singapore Bangladesh Society.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who was at a seminar organised by the RRG at the mosque yesterday, said the group's initiatives remain important as Singapore continues to face threats from radicalised extremists, such as terror group Jemaah Islamiah (JI), which planned attacks here 20 years ago.

"We continue to face a persistent threat from organised terrorist groups in the region like JI, which has been rebuilding itself. The work of the RRG is of greater significance, now more than ever," he added.

The RRG brings together Islamic scholars and teachers who voluntarily assist in the religious counselling of radicalised individuals and inoculate the wider community against extremist views, and Mr Teo noted that it has made big advances in its efforts over the past two decades.

He was pleased that works to redevelop the mosque and RRG centre are on track.

"I am also heartened that the RRG receives strong support from the local community in Singapore," he added.

"The donation cheque presentation today for the Khadijah Mosque and RRG redevelopment fund is a testament to the ground-up effort undertaken by Khadijah Mosque and the RRG in countering violent extremism in Singapore."

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, noted that Singapore is facing a more troubled and uncertain world.

Touching on the conflict in Ukraine, which is an "existential issue" for small countries like Singapore, Mr Teo stressed that Russia's actions were an egregious violation of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits acts of aggression against a sovereign state.