6 army medics lauded for coming to aid of road accident victim in Mandai Road

SINGAPORE - Six soldiers have been commended by the Singapore Army for responding to an accident that occurred in Mandai Road.

A 46-year-old man was injured after he was hit by a mini bus o n Monday (Feb 18) at 8.52am outside Mandai Hill Camp.

The injured man was subsequently taken to hospital, while the male driver of the bus was arrested.

According to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the man had been seen crossing the road several times before the accident happened.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the army identified the medics as Captain (Dr) Vikram Manian, 3rd Sergeant Ni Xu Gang Metta, Corporal Joseph Andrei Aczon Dacanay, CPL B Aravind Krishna, CPL Kinson Tan Kai Feng and Lance Corporal David Lee Wei Ming.

The soldiers, who had been going about their daily duty, rushed to the scene after they were informed of the accident at about 9am.

"After an initial assessment by the medical officer CPT (Dr) Vikram, they provided cervical spine stabilisation, compression and dressing to the head wound preventing further escalation of the injury," the army said.

"Our Singapore Army would like to wish the injured man a speedy recovery and commend our servicemen for always being ready to step forward when the needs arise!"

CPT Vikram told the army Facebook page that the injured man was lying motionless on the road when the medics arrived.

After he performed an initial assessment on the man, the group then proceeded to provide first aid.

CPT Vikram said the main aim was to prevent further escalation of the injuries before the Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics arrived at the scene.

3SG Metta said: "As a soldier and a trained medic, we were taught that we have to care beyond our military community.

"We have to care for anyone in need in our civilian society as well."