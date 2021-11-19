6 airlines to operate flights between KL and S'pore

Six airlines will operate designated flights between Singapore and Malaysia when a quarantine-free air travel scheme starts on Nov 29.

These carriers - AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and Singapore Airlines - will operate a total of six flights daily in each direction under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said yesterday.

Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors looking to tap the scheme to enter Singapore will be able to apply from Monday.

Meanwhile, "good progress" has been made in discussions with Malaysia on launching a VTL across the two countries' land links, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It was responding to Malaysian media reports that said the land borders will open on Nov 29.

