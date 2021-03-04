$5m to train locals overseas, or by foreign experts here

About $5 million has been committed to support projects in 20 sectors under the Capability Transfer Programme, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday.

The scheme provides up to 90 per cent funding for company or industry projects to bring in foreign specialists to train locals or send local workers for overseas training attachments, in areas where Singapore lacks expertise.

It was launched in 2017 and has been extended by three years to end-September 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the extension in his Budget speech last month. He said that as at the end of last year, more than 140 companies and over 970 Singaporeans and permanent residents have benefited, or are expected to benefit, from 40 projects under the scheme.

Mrs Teo said yesterday during the debate on her ministry's budget that the programme remains a useful complement to other schemes that support company transformation and the development of locals.

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) asked if "there is more to be desired" from the scheme in view of the amount of money that has been spent on it, and whether there are plans to improve its usage across industries.

"I agree that there's a lot of scope for it to be a game changer," he said. For instance, it could facilitate Singaporeans gaining skills for high-value manufacturing, which Singapore wants to move into.

Mrs Teo replied that the aim of the extension is to encourage greater take-up of the programme. But she added that the Government re-examines all of its business support schemes from time to time and regularly streamlines them.

Joanna Seow