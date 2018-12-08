57-year-old motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Mandai Road

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car on Friday (Dec 7).

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Mandai Road and Bukit Timah Expressway at 5.57pm.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist was making a right turn when it collided with the car, which was moving straight.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, the motorcyclist's helmet is sent flying from the force of the collision.

Later in the video, the motorcycle is seen lying in front of the black car.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police said.

ST understands that the man suffered minor abrasions.

The police are investigating the incident.