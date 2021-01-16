57-year-old housewife is sole community virus case

A 57-year-old Singaporean housewife was the only locally transmitted coronavirus case reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The patient, whose case is currently unlinked, was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Wednesday for a trip to Vietnam.

Her results came back positive on Thursday, and she was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

MOH said that her polymerase chain reaction test yielded a high cycle threshold value, which indicates a low viral load. Her serological test result also came back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

The ministry added Downtown East, Compass One in Sengkang, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, White Sands in Pasir Ris and Raffles City Shopping Centre to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious.

Visits were also recorded at Eastpoint Mall in Simei, CityLink Mall, Singapore Swimming Club, Heartbeat@Bedok and Century Square in the first two weeks of the month.

The ministry also announced yesterday that there were 29 imported cases, bringing Singapore's total number of Covid-19 cases to 59,059.

They included 13 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Myanmar, five of whom are foreign domestic workers.

There were also a Singaporean and five permanent residents who returned from the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that the Singapore-Japan Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) has been suspended until the state of emergency in Japan is lifted.

"Given the reciprocal nature of the Singapore-Japan RGL and Residence Track, travellers will not be able to apply to travel from Japan to Singapore under the RGL and Residence Track during this period," a spokesman said in response to media queries.

Update on cases

New cases: 30 Imported: 29 (1 Singaporean, 5 PRs, 13 work permit holders, 5 work pass holders, 3 short-term visit pass holders, 1 special pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 259 In hospitals: 51 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 208 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,756 Discharged yesterday: 14 TOTAL CASES: 59,059

Overall, there were two new cases in the community in the past seven days, and eight the week before. There were also two unlinked cases in the community in the past seven days, compared with five the week before.

With 14 cases discharged yesterday, 58,756 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, and none is in intensive care.

Wong Shiying