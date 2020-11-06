57 face probe over Covid-19 breaches

Fifty-seven people are under investigation for allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules at unlicensed public entertainment outlets in Ubi Road 1 and Kallang Pudding Road.

The police said on Wednesday they are suspected of gathering in groups of more than five, and are between the ages of 19 and 66.

Two men are under investigation for providing public entertainment and selling liquor without a valid licence. Photos from the police show a room with a group of at least eight people, with what appear to be alcoholic drinks on the tables. Another photo shows tables with drinks that appear to be beer bottles.

In the same enforcement operation between Oct 28 and 31, seven people were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. The four men and three women are being investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Since phase two of Covid-19 measures began on June 19, groups have been required to keep a distance of at least 1m from one another in public, and gatherings of more than five are not allowed. Breaches of these measures can result in fines.

First-time offenders face a composition fine of $300 and repeat offenders face higher fines. Egregious cases may face prosecution in court, and offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

The offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000, while the offence of supplying liquor without a valid licence carries the same fine.