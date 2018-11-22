56-year-old private bus driver arrested after man dies in accident in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old private bus driver was arrested after a fatal accident outside a Woodlands executive condominium (EC) on Wednesday evening (Nov 21).

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian outside Forestville EC at Woodlands Drive 16 at about 7pm.

The accident occurred in the direction of Woodlands Avenue 1.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police said.

The Straits Times understands that the bus was making a right turn while exiting the condominium when the accident happened.

The victim was pinned under the right rear wheel of the bus.

According to Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News, the victim had intended to cross the road to smoke cigarettes.

He had worked as a security guard at a nearby condominium for close to two weeks.

A witness told Shin Min that he was at a coffee shop waiting for a friend when he saw the victim leaving the condominium's security post and attempting to cross the road.

A 35-year-old stall holder at the coffee shop, who wanted to be known only as Mr Liu, said that the bus came to a stop between two lanes after hitting the victim.

Half of the victim's body was trapped under the bus and spots of blood were seen, he added.

The bus driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

Police investigations are ongoing.