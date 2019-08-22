56 NSF cyber specialists in pioneer batch graduate

SINGAPORE - Fifty-six full-time national servicemen from the pioneer batch of cyber specialists graduated on Thursday (Aug 22).

The Cyber NSF Scheme received its first intake last December, and the NSFs underwent a 35-week course at the Cyber Defence School at Stagmont Camp in Choa Chu Kang.

The course started out with 59 NSFs, with a standard attrition of three who did not graduate.

Specialist Cadet (SCT) Tan Jia Le decided to sign up for the Cyber NSF Scheme in his third year of diploma studies in infocomm security management at Singapore Polytechnic.

"When I heard about the scheme, I thought it was perfect for me. I could use what I learnt, constantly upgrade my skills, and earn university credits at the same time," said SCT Tan, 20, who received one of 13 Golden Bayonets, awarded to the top specialist cadet graduands from each vocation.

As he has now graduated as a full-fledged specialist, SCT Tan, who is a regular serviceman, will perform advanced cyber roles for Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces such as threat monitoring for signs of intrusion, making sure that there is no suspicious traffic, as well as responding to cyber incidents.

He will also go for weekly lessons at the Singapore Institute of Technology. In his fourth to sixth year in the scheme, he will then complete the full-time degree in cyber security.

Yesterday evening, SCT Teo and his 55 peers were among 1,087 cadets who took part in the 40th Specialist Cadet Graduation Parade at Pasir Laba Camp to mark the completion of the 22-week Specialist Cadet Course. The others were 896 cadets from the Singapore Army, 81 from the Republic of Singapore Navy, and 54 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Among them were regular servicewoman Thaneswari P Manoharan, 22, who graduated as a Signals Specialist, and NSF Saif Erfan Mohamed, 20, who graduated as an Armoured Infantry Specialist.

In a speech, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and for Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng said the pioneer batch of cyber specialists will lead the way in building up Singapore's cyber defence capabilities.

He also told the graduands that, as leaders, they will have to train their soldiers to achieve high standards of operational readiness while remembering that safety is a top priority.

"The journey ahead of you may not always be smooth, but I am confident that no matter what adversity you may face, you will overcome it through teamwork and learning from those who have come before you," he added.