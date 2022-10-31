558 firms penalised by MOM for not implementing workplace safety measures against slips, trips and falls

SINGAPORE - More than 500 firms were hit with stop-work orders or fines after inspections by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) showed they had failed to address measures related to workplace safety.

The nine-week enforcement operation, conducted between Aug 15 and Oct 17, involved more than 750 inspections across the construction, manufacturing, transportation and storage, accommodation, and food services sectors.

MOM penalised 558 firms during the operation, which was aimed at reducing slips, trips and falls at the workplace – the leading cause of major injuries in the first half of 2022.

In a Facebook post, the authority said 1,828 enforcement actions were taken against errant firms, including 12 stop-work orders and 232 composition fines amounting to $499,150.

MOM said some firms had not implemented measures against poorly maintained flooring, which in some instances involved missing floor tiles and wet surfaces.

Workers also had inadequate footwear, which did not protect enough against slips, trips and falls.

“The common contraventions of slips, trips and falls requires attention to the safety of workers and very basic mitigations. There is no excuse for such ignorance.

“Not only does this show a lack of workplace safety and health culture, but a poor attitude to prioritise safety at the workplace,” said MOM.

“Often firms that have poor attitudes have been found to have systemic lapses in safety measures. We will continue to take appropriate action for such contraventions.

“Company leaders, supervisors and workers must never compromise on safety practices – we have put everyone on notice, and we expect all parties to keep their eyes on the ball.”

The inspections came amid a record high number of workplace injuries and deaths in 2022, which on Oct 16 saw its 40th fatal accident after a 68-year-old Grab driver died when a lorry travelling in the opposite direction collided with his car.