Huawei stores re-open, $54-smartphone no longer on sale

SINGAPORE - All 11 Huawei concept stores have reopened on Saturday (July 27) and are no longer carrying the smartphone on promotion, as they have ran out of stock, Huawei said.

Thousands turned up on Friday to purchase the phones, only to be told that the phones were out of stock.

The police had to be called in to manage the increasingly agitated crowds of disappointed customers at various locations.

The promotion, which slashed the price of the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 from $198 to $54 for Singaporeans and permanent residents above the age of 50, started on Friday and was supposed to run till Sunday.

In a media statement responding to queries from The Straits Times on Friday, Huawei said: "We are truly sorry to have disappointed those who have shown your support from early morning... Y6 Pro 2019 handsets have been sold out island-wide and have recorded an unprecedented surge of demand.

"The company would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and regrets the insufficient supply for the masses."