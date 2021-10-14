52-year-old among nine Covid-19 deaths; 3,190 new cases reported

Nine Singaporeans, aged between 52 and 98 years old, have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the virus to 192. Yesterday was the 24th consecutive day in which deaths were reported.

Of the six men and three women, six were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and one was vaccinated. Eight of them had various underlying conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

The 52-year-old had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had multiple underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving details.

Of those who have died of such complications over the past 28 days, 24.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and the rest were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

This brings the death toll this month to 97.

MOH reported a total of 3,190 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, comprising 2,686 community cases, 498 cases among those living in dormitories and six imported cases.

Among the local cases were 553 seniors aged above 60.

Yesterday's cases take Singapore's total infection number to 135,395.

Currently, 1,507 cases are warded in hospital.

Of these, 300 require oxygen supplementation and 46 are in the intensive care unit.

There are 17,080 cases undergoing home recovery, 2,885 in community care facilities and 473 are in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

Two new cases were added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, bringing the size of the cluster to 369.

MOH said transmission was among workers and trade visitors, with workers at the market accounting for 340 cases. Four were trade visitors and 25 were household members of the cases.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling also saw two new cases, bringing the size of the cluster to 95.

Of these, 11 were staff while 84 were residents. New cases have already been isolated, said MOH.

To date, 487,673 individuals have received their Covid-19 booster shots and another 117,000 have booked their appointments.