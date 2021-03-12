52 investigated in multi-agency enforcement blitz in Geylang area

SINGAPORE - A week-long enforcement blitz has led to more than 50 people, including a 95-year-old, being investigated for various offences, including unlicensed gambling, illegal massage services and the selling of illegal sexual enhancement medication, police said on Friday (March 12).

Three people, two of whom were women, were arrested.

The operation, which took place from Feb 28 to March 4 in the Geylang area, involved multiple agencies including the Criminal Investigation Department, the Central Narcotics Bureau and the Health Sciences Authority.

Thirty-six of the suspects, including the 95-year-old, are being investigated for illegal gambling.

More than $25,000 in cash and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized. The suspects are also being investigated for failing to comply with safe distancing measures.

Seven more suspects are being investigated for selling cough syrup and an assortment of sexual enhancement products and other illegal medicine. The police said that the street value of the substances seized is about $52,000.

Another five men, aged between 50 and 66, are alleged to have been involved with illegal hawking of second-hand goods such as clothes and shoes in a public place without a valid licence from the Singapore Food Agency. The second-hand goods were seized for investigations.

Police said that during an operation against unlicensed massage establishments, four were allegedly found operating without valid licences.

One man and two women, aged between 38 and 47, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. A 38-year-old woman was also arrested for an offence under the Women's Charter.

Commanding Officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, Deputy Superintendent Lee Ting Wei, said: "The police take a serious view towards offenders who wilfully disregard the law. We will continue to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang, together with the support of other agencies, to keep our community safe and secure."

Investigations against the 52 suspects and four massage establishments by the various agencies are ongoing.