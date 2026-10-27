51 pupils, 2 employees at 2 MOE kindergartens get gastroenteritis; Deli Hub Catering ops suspended

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The affected kindergartens are MOE Kindergarten @ Springdale (pictured) and MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang, SFA, CDA, and MOE said in a joint statement on Oct 27.

SINGAPORE – The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are investigating reported cases of gastroenteritis at two MOE kindergartens , after 53 people developed symptoms.

The food supplier to the two kindergartens, Deli Hub Catering, has been suspended, the two agencies and the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a joint statement on Oct 27.

The affected kindergartens are MOE Kindergarten @ Springdale , in Sengkang , and MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang , in Tampines.

MOE is also working closely with CDA, SFA and the affected kindergartens to assist in the investigations.

The 53 individuals – 51 pupils and two employees – were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms between Oct 21 and Oct 23 , after consuming food supplied by Deli Hub Catering.

Symptoms of gastroenteritis, commonly known as stomach flu or food poisoning, include vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

The caterer was engaged by the Kindergarten Care (KCare) operator at the two kindergartens.

These individuals had sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment, said the authorities. None of them was hospitalised.

The two kindergartens have stepped up hygiene and precautionary measures, including thorough cleaning and disinfection of the affected areas, the authorities said.

In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has suspended the food business operations of Deli Hub Catering with effect from Oct 27 until further notice.

“The licensee is required to comply with measures during the suspension, including cleaning and sanitising the premises, equipment, and utensils,” said the authorities.

All food workers working in the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and be tested negative for foodborne pathogens, before they can resume work.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before resuming work.

In the meantime, the KCare operator has arranged another food supplier for the two kindergartens.

Deli Hub Catering, set up in 2004, is the halal catering arm of food solutions company Neo Group, according to its website.

In 2023, Deli Hub Catering was fined $4,000 for hygiene lapses after 21 people came down with gastroenteritis from consuming food that it had prepared.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the SFA jointly investigated the company’s premises after receiving reports of people falling sick in December 2022.

The investigation uncovered several hygiene lapses, including a dirty freezer, unclean food preparation containers and empty paper towel dispensers.

In the Oct 27 statement, SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility and reminded food businesses to observe good food safety practices at all times.

The public can report poor food safety practices to SFA through its online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback